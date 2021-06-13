United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the May 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ULTHF opened at $0.83 on Friday. United Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

