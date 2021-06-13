United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the May 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ULTHF opened at $0.83 on Friday. United Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81.
United Lithium Company Profile
