Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.89.

UBX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

