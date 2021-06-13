Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 206,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,783,629 shares.The stock last traded at $129.01 and had previously closed at $146.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

