Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 206,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,783,629 shares.The stock last traded at $129.01 and had previously closed at $146.42.
Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.