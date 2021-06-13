Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the May 13th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Urban One stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $277.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

