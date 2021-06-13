Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 227.1% in May

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 422.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $42.30.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
