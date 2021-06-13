Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 227.1% in May

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 422.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $42.30.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

