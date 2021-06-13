Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,108 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4,401.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,108 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $209.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

