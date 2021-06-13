Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 299.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.