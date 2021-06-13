Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $155.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

