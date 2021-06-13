Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,313.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

