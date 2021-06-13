Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Position Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

ESGV opened at $78.81 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26.

