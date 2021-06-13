Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $356,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,464,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

