Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 11.1% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

