Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 33.7% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $144,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.43. 138,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.