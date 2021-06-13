Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

BSV opened at $82.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

