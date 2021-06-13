Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

