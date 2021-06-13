Velas (VLX) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $148.27 million and $1.74 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000966 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001762 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

