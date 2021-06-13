Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sells $16,774.12 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sally Frykman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $16,774.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sally Frykman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.