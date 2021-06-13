Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 5.4%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares were up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 2,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 473,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $558.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

