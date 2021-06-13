Venus Reaches One Day Volume of $35.78 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $23.22 or 0.00064884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $235.87 million and approximately $35.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,794.37 or 1.00029537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00032145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,159,014 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

