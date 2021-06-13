Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Up 68.1% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.24 or 0.00081160 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $65.00 million and approximately $866.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00792821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.69 or 0.08038430 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

