Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. BTIG Research increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

VRRM opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

