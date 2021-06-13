Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $281.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $281.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.10.

Shares of VRTX opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

