Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $244.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.77, but opened at $189.30. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $196.57, with a volume of 174,012 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

