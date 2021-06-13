Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LifeVantage stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32.
LifeVantage Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
