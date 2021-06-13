Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

