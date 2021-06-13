Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,890 Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,890 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

EPM opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

