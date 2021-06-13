Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $59,000 in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Synalloy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synalloy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

