Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in LSI Industries by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

