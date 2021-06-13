Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.43. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.