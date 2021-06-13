Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VWTR opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Vidler Water Resources has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWTR. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

