VIDY (VIDY) 1-Day Volume Hits $590,939.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $26.97 million and $590,939.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00778659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.08 or 0.08071956 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.