Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VKIN opened at $0.44 on Friday. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 380.69% and a negative net margin of 153.96%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

