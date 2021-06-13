Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.