Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

V stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

