Vistra (NYSE:VST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vistra by 55.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 588,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

