Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.16.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

