Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

