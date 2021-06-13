Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,833,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

COO stock opened at $375.19 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

