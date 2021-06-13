Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $279,000 Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

