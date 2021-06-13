Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 603 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.