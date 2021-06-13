Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2,835,993.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 425,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

