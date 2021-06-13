Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 276 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

