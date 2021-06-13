Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 959 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Fortive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fortive by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fortive by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

