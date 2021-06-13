Vroom (VRM) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) is one of 30 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vroom to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vroom alerts:

88.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vroom and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion -$202.80 million -18.13 Vroom Competitors $6.21 billion $167.30 million 4.63

Vroom’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vroom and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 Vroom Competitors 225 1112 1347 46 2.44

Vroom currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% Vroom Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Summary

Vroom rivals beat Vroom on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.