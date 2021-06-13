VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Equities analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.28 million and the highest is $173.19 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $695.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

VSEC stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90. VSE has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $51.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

