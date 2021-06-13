W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

