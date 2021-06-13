Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.55 ($159.47).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

WCH stock traded up €4.75 ($5.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €142.20 ($167.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 12 month high of €142.60 ($167.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €130.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

