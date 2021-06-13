Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in May

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BIBLF stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

