WaykiChain Market Capitalization Tops $61.59 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $61.59 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00792183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.83 or 0.08106016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00084225 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

