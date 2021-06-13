Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,975,000 after purchasing an additional 134,858 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.