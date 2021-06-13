Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $270,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

